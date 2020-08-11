RENO, NV, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) subsidiary Amethyst Beverage announced today that the company is in final negotiations with a major California Professional Sports Team to purchase its High Alkaline 9.5 PH with fulvic acid water and its 15 mg CBD Water products to millions of its fans and customers.

ATM expects to announce the team and all the details of the contract within 10 business days. As each contract is signed and delivered ATM will project the revenue for each project. This is a new era for ATM, as the company is in negotiations with many new contracts and orders for each subsidiary. The future for ATM expects to be very bright for the short and long term of the company. ATM believes that the acquisitions will dramatically increase shareholder value.

About Amethyst Beverage: https://www.amethystbeverage.com/

Amethyst Beverage, a Reno, NV based business, was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several organizations nationally.

Currently, Amethyst Beverage is the only water in the marketplace to carry Patented, USDA Organic, Vegan and Kosher certifications, and is also the only flavored (Strawberry/Watermelon, Orange/Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Cucumber/Mint, and Peach) alkaline water with fulvic acid containing 70 ionic minerals as well.

About Sonoran Flower LLC: https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates, and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367)

Please follow Sonoran Flower on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/azgrowbros/

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

https://anythingtechnologiesmedia.com/tech-market/

Safe Harbor Statement

Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

