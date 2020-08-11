Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromium Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for the chromium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% globally during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Metallurgical Applications to Witness Growth in Future
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global chromium market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Kermas Group Ltd, Assmang Proprietary Limited, CVK Group, Glencore PLC, Odisha Mining Corporation, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Metallurgical Uses
4.1.2 Increasing Applications for Chemical Purposes
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Associated Health Effects
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.2 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Usage in Stainless Steel Production
7.2 Other Opportunities
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71n6t1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: