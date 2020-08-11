Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gaming peripheral market is poised to grow by USD 2753.17 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. This report on the gaming peripheral market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports. This study identifies the increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming peripheral market growth during the next few years.
The gaming peripheral market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The gaming peripheral market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming peripheral market vendors that include Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Also, the gaming peripheral market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4luxn
