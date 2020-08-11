Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gaming peripheral market is poised to grow by USD 2753.17 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. This report on the gaming peripheral market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.



The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports. This study identifies the increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming peripheral market growth during the next few years.



The gaming peripheral market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The gaming peripheral market covers the following areas:

Gaming peripheral market sizing

Gaming peripheral market forecast

Gaming peripheral market industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming peripheral market vendors that include Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Also, the gaming peripheral market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wired - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wireless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Controllers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Headsets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Keyboards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mouse pads - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Corsair Components Inc.

GN Store Nord AS

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Logitech International SA

Microsoft Corp.

Razer Inc.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corp.

SteelSeries ApS

Turtle Beach Corp.

