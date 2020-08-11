Auburn Hills, MI, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (August 11, 2020) -- After helping to establish Mahindra Automotive North America and being instrumental in developing a multinational powersports sales and service dealer network for the launch of the Mahindra ROXOR off-road vehicle, Luc De Gaspe Beaubien has elected to leave his position as Vice President of Business Development to pursue other interests. Mr. Beaubien was a part of the Senior Management Team at Mahindra Automotive North America and has held multiple senior positions over the years. The entire team at Mahindra Automotive North America wish him well in his endeavors.

