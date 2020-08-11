Partnership allows for both companies to stake a claim in the expanding $532 billion beauty industry with the most advanced and only clinically backed CBD skin care line;

Product line synergistically combines natural ingredients with CBD in advanced and proprietary formulations that have completed 3 cosmetic human clinical studies all achieving positive endpoint results, making H&W products the only cannabinoid consumer product line with human safety and efficacy data

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or “Red White & Bloom”) and Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a distribution agreement for the exclusive distribution of Avicanna’s advanced and clinically backed CBD-based cosmetic and topical products Pura H&W™ by RWB in the US and certain other markets.

The $532 billion beauty industry continues growing rapidly and new trends such as the introduction of CBD cosmetics is anticipated to establish a strong market presence in markets that permit retail sales such as the United States. The Pura H&W branded products utilize CBD, the non-psychoactive cannabinoid, which allows for cosmetic designation and retail sales.

The launch of this innovative and premium CBD product line will leverage the growing use of online platforms for shopping; including Pura H&W’s own e-commerce platform, third party e-commerce channels, “big box” retailers and the existing commercial infrastructure of RWB in the United States.

Brad Rogers, chairman and chief executive officer of RWB, stated: "This Agreement with Avicanna reflects our desire to seek out and provide the highest quality products available in the market. These formulations stand head and shoulders above anything else in the category and from our research it’s the most compelling, evidence-based product that retailers will feel confident listing and consumers can feel confident and comfortable using for their skin care needs.”

Under the agreement, which has an initial five-year term, RWB will exclusively distribute the Pura H&W™ brand and certain other white label brands at RWB’s direction. Having been developed by researchers and collaborators from world class medical and academic institutions, the Pura H&W™ line of products has been developed through a scientific and evidence-based approach. This approach in product development has allowed Avicanna to synergistically combine natural ingredients with CBD in advanced and proprietary formulations that have completed 3 cosmetic human clinical studies. Product development is always commenced with the consumer in mind and specific needs are addressed through analysis in observational as well as interventional clinical studies. Avicanna’s CBD infused cosmetics and topicals equip RWB with the opportunity to set the standards with advanced research and development for CBD cosmetics and GMP manufacturing.

The 3 cosmetic clinical studies were completed on Avicanna's formulations targeted at cosmetic factors associated with aging, acne-prone skin, and eczema-prone skin. The successfully completed studies involved 156 patients that were tested for both safety and certain derma-cosmetic endpoints, including hydration and excess oil production. The results of all three studies achieved positive results in the endpoints with no adverse effects, making these products part of one of the only cannabinoid consumer product lines with human safety and efficacy data.

Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna, commented: “After years of R&D and clinical development of what we believe is the most advanced line of CBD skin care products, we are thrilled to have partnered up with the team at RWB, who provide an ideal partner for Avicanna and the Pura H&W line of products. We believe their access and expertise in the US market through commercial and retail channels will allow the Pura H&W branded products to reach their potential as the leading skin care brand.”

Terms of the agreement

RWB will pay Avicanna an upfront licensing free in the amount of two hundred fifty thousand Canadian dollars (CAD$250,000) in cash, along with minimum purchase requirements for the rights to be the exclusive distributor of Avicanna’s Pura H&W branded cosmetics products in the US. Under the agreement, RWB also has the right to purchase Avicanna’s cosmetics products for distribution into the US and certain other territories under brands of RWB’s choosing. The initial product offerings under the agreement will include body and face lotions, cosmetic creams, gels and serums, as well as soaps and bath bombs.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominately focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is an Ontario, Canada based corporation focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.

Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto. Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and improving upon its products.

Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focused on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics, and Extracts (defined as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products manufactured and distributed through various markets.

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com , call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email at info@avicanna.com .

