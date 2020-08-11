Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Barcode Label Printer Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The barcode label printer market is poised to grow by $ 1.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by premiumization through product innovation, a growing e-commerce industry, and increasing adoption of 2D barcodes. Rising omnichannel retailing is another prime reason driving the barcode label printer market growth during the next few years. Also, the continuous upgrade of products by vendors and increasing investments in R&D will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The barcode label printer market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.
The barcode label printer market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading barcode label printer market vendors that include Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brother International Corp., DASCOM Americas SBI LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., Printek L.L.C., Toshiba International Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp.. Also, the barcode label printer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3bsem
