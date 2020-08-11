Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Teller Machine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automated teller machine market is poised to grow by $ 7.55 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the multifunctionality features in ATMs and growing prominence of remote teller technology in ATMs. This study identifies the increase in the number of mobile ATMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automated teller machine market growth during the next few years.
The automated teller machine market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscapes.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. It covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated teller machine market vendors that include Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Dover Corp., Euronet Worldwide Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Corp., NCR Corp., and Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.. Also, the automated teller machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
