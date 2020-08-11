NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm, announced that Kristin Allen has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) Group in New York.



Ms. Allen joins from Credit Suisse, where she served as a Managing Director in the firm’s TMT group, as well as Vice Chair of Investment Banking. She headed sector coverage for wireless tower infrastructure and broadcasting and has extensive experience advising data center, cable, entertainment and content companies.

“As a firm, our differentiator continues to be our people and their unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover,” said Marc Cooper, Chief Executive Officer. “Since Joe Valenti launched our Telecom sector coverage last Fall, the team has continued to grow with key hires across all levels. The addition of Kristin, who built leading global tower and broadcasting franchises during her career, further bolsters the experience and expertise we bring to the table for our clients.”

Over the course of her 30-plus year career, Ms. Allen has advised on a broad range of domestic and international advisory and capital markets transactions. These include, among others, advising on the initial formation and spin off of American Tower, Crown Castle’s sale of its Australian subsidiary and IHS’ recent acquisition of Zain Kuwait’s tower portfolio.

“Kristin brings a depth and longevity of relationships that is rare on Wall Street, as well as a deep understanding of several TMT subsectors,” said Mr. Valenti. “In particular, her multi-decade experience in wireless infrastructure extends back to her advisory work with traditional broadcasters who shared the early vision to establish stand-alone tower companies and has continued to include more recent transactions including GTS’ portfolio sale to SBA and CDPQ’s investment in Vertical Bridge. She is a top-notch talent and I’m thrilled she chose to join our team as PJ SOLOMON further expands its communications infrastructure practice.”

Added Ms. Allen, “PJ SOLOMON has significantly expanded its platform over the past several years and the infrastructure areas within TMT are an important focus. The firm’s involvement in Telecom-related activity went from zero to sixty in a very short period of time. The combination of some early wins and our parent company Natixis’ appetite for financing transactions in the telecom sector makes me very excited to join this growing franchise and contribute to its ongoing success.”

Ms. Allen launched her career in 1986 as a Summer Associate at The First Boston Corporation, which was later acquired by Credit Suisse. She earned a BA degree in Economics from Brown University and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

