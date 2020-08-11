IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced Robert Pickell has been named chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, Pickell, an experienced SaaS growth expert, will help extend Mavenlink's market position as the leading provider of software for professional services organizations while working to further accelerate innovation and growth.



Pickell is a veteran software executive who has helped build multiple $100+ million technology companies. As Mavenlink’s CMO, he will lead the development and execution of Mavenlink's global marketing strategy. Working together with the marketing organization and leadership team, Pickell will bolster Mavenlink's strong market position—highlighted by recent customer recognition —sharpen the company's differentiated value proposition, and grow its customer base.

"Rob’s experience in senior leadership roles across a range of technology companies at different growth stages provides additional depth and perspective to our already formidable leadership team," said Ray Grainger, CEO and co-founder, Mavenlink. "His broad functional experience will help us further align and coordinate our efforts as we work to achieve our goals for customer success, category leadership, and growth."

Pickell joins Mavenlink from Kareo, where he directed the company’s growth strategy and execution as it progressed from start-up to market leader supplying cloud-based healthcare technology solutions. Before Kareo, he was CMO at HireRight where he helped build the company from a niche supplier into a $300+ million SaaS human capital management global leader. Earlier experiences include leadership positions at Quantum Corp., Stamps.com, and Verizon Wireless, as well as time as a management consultant.

“Cloud-based platforms focused on industry verticals are reshaping entire industries and Mavenlink is poised to do this for services organizations,” said Pickell. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this amazing company and help make its vision for delivering innovative solutions that will change the trajectory and success of service organizations globally a reality.”

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the first solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd’s Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com .

