TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serial entrepreneurs Erifili Morfidis and Charlotte Gummesson are building Toronto-based iRestify, leading the digital transformation of facilities management. iRestify helps property management companies manage their cleaning and maintenance services, on a large scale, via an app and is currently managing over 32 million square feet of cleaning services for some of North America’s Top Property Management companies. “We created iRestify because we believe that managing service providers should be effortless, even when looking after hundreds of buildings.” Charlotte Gummesson, Co-Founder of iRestify.



During the COVID-19 outbreak, iRestify has seen an increase in assisting its clients with demand in regards to emergency deep cleaning services and additional disinfecting/sanitizing common spaces and high traffic areas for property managers in North America. “As an essential service during the COVID pandemic, we’re doing everything we can to ensure our communities are safe and healthy.” Erifili Morfidis, Co-Founder of iRestify.

iRestify recently announced that it raised $2.4 million in seed funding led by Boston based Converge , with participation by Birchmere Ventures and Export Development Canada .

The platform is an enterprise level solution for property managers. Top property management companies have hundreds of buildings and need to manage a high volume of local cleaning and maintenance service providers. Currently, the process is antiquated and creates administrative burdens which adds pressure on resources. With iRestify, a property management company can manage all their buildings’ cleaning and maintenance needs under one platform.

Charlotte Gummesson shared that “just last weekend after only a few days notice, we launched cleaning services in 11 buildings for a new client.” Through the app, the property manager was able to get live updates on the cleaning crews’ progress and perform remote quality inspections on all 11 buildings. The app also has image sharing and chatting features for quick and easy communication. Checklists can be uploaded from any device and GPS tracking with live alerts ensures property managers know when the work has been completed.

Property managers no longer need to be on site to inspect their cleaning service, which is a major pain point for the industry, especially when managing several buildings. iRestify’s all-in-one integrated platform allows them to run operations smoothly even when working from home.

Caroline Pharant, Regional Community Manager at Greenrock Property Management, said, “the ability to monitor cleaning and maintenance services from the iRestify app has really made a positive impact in our operations. Our property managers can remotely access, manage and schedule daily services online from their mobile phones, receive real time updates and communicate instantly with their cleaning teams across all of our properties.”

Additionally, iRestify is enabling cleaning service providers to grow and scale their business. Landing long term and new contracts is challenging for regional cleaning companies. Through the iRestify platform, cleaning operators are offered multiple annual contracts in their region and can manage all work orders from their mobile device. They also have access to operational tools that allow them to manage their teams efficiently and optimize their resources.

The funding will be used to expand geographically in North America and help property managers upgrade their operations.

About iRestify

iRestify is an enterprise level cleaning & facilities management platform, designed for property management companies. Property managers can easily book and manage cleaning services remotely and access a dedicated team of service experts. For more information, please visit www.iRestify.com or contact us at hello@irestify.com .

