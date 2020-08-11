Collaboration will Focus on Development of Innovative CBD Health and Beauty Products



BALTIMORE, MD, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company (OTCQB: GCAN), an innovator in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid products is proud to announce that it is co-developing with Cinema Secrets, one of the most established and top performing brands in the beauty and cosmetics industry, a CBD line of skincare, cosmetic, and related products.

The skincare category has been outperforming during the crisis, and CBD in particular is projected to be a $17 billion dollar industry by 2025 according to a Brightfield Group study. Cannabis has quickly become a mainstream beauty ingredient. Many products have emerged almost overnight and are selling for no other reason than the buzz around CBD products. As the dust settles consumers will maintain their demand for premium quality products, which they have come to expect from the beauty and cosmetics space.

The two companies are working with top branding experts in the CBD industry as well as one of the top chemists in the beauty industry to create a unique offering that will distinguish the product line from some of the “me too” items currently found in the market.

Daniel Stein, co-owner of Cinema Secrets, had this to say, “We have had our eye on the CBD industry for some time, and have been mapping out our entry point using the same approach we take with all of our other products, which is an unwavering focus on the highest quality products.” “CBD is a category our customers have shown great interest in and we’re excited to be able to partner with Greater Cannabis to develop and launch these innovative products through our top-tier retail distribution”, he concluded.

Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Greater Cannabis, had this to say about the partnership, “Cinema Secrets is an award winning brand, and the world’s most trusted professional makeup and beauty brand used by celebrity, film, and editorial artists. The collaboration will see an intersect between innovation in product development coupled with Cinema Secrets position as a veteran brand in the beauty and cosmetics space. It’s a winning combination, and a direction we are very excited to be taking.” Mr. Zacharin concluded, “We will be leveraging Cinema Secrets’ deep understanding of the industry, and its go-to-market expertise coupled with its premier retail footprint to launch products that currently do not exist in the cannabis, beauty or cosmetics industries.”

About Cinema Secrets

Founder Maurice Stein poured his 50 years of working as a makeup artist on Hollywood movie sets into the creation of a beauty arsenal that works as hard as the artists behind—and in front of—the cameras. With 200+ films and television shows and 4,000+ commercials to his credit, Stein formulated products to satisfy the needs of the entertainment industry, as well as for clinical applications in the medical industry. Cinema Secrets supplies the industry with tools that have stood the test of time, studio lights, and paparazzi cameras. Made for the bright lights and cameras, this professional makeup brand has over thirty years of extreme industry-tested experience. Designed for the entertainment industry, Cinema Secrets has been a backstage essential on the sets of fashion shows, television programmes, and films around the world. Stein regularly volunteered to aid cancer patients and burn survivors by minimizing the appearance of scars and discoloration with makeup. Today, Cinema Secrets is one of the world’s most trusted professional makeup brands used by celebrity, film, and editorial artists.

About The Greater Cannabis Company

The Greater Cannabis Company (OTCQB: GCAN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its technology platform for use in the cannabis industry. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of cannabinoid administration. The technology is versatile in that patients can now receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release using a fully dissolvable, non-irritant oral eluting patch. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring its technologies to the global market through partnerships with leading cannabis, pharmaceutical, and consumer products companies, for the benefit of patients and consumers. More information on the Greater Cannabis Company and its technology can be found on the Company’s website, www.gcanrx.com .

Disclaimer: Greater Cannabis Company Inc relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.