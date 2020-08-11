Event to feature Dr. Naoto Ueno, study investigator and medical oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center



DetermaIO™, a novel and proprietary test, has been found to independently predict response to immunotherapy in studies presented at SITC 2019 and ASCO 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it will host a webinar showcasing data on DetermaIO™. The webinar will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at 11:30 a.m. PDT and is open to both clinicians and investors. Results from studies in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) will be presented.

There are close to 3,000 ongoing immune-therapy clinical trials in the US alone, and up to 750,000 patients who may be eligible for immunotherapy treatment each year. DetermaIO is a novel classifier that assesses the tumor microenvironment (TME) based on gene expression measurement of 27 genes, and in clinical studies which will be presented in this webinar, has shown the ability to identify responders as well as non-responders to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies. In studies presented at SITC 2019 and ASCO 2020, the test was shown to outperform the current standard of care biomarkers PD L1 and Tumor Mutational Burden. DetermaIO is currently available to pharmaceutical companies for use in research and clinical trials only.

The event will feature Naoto Ueno, M.D., Ph.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, as well Doug Ross, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Oncocyte. The webinar will review clinical studies that assessed the association of tumor classification using DetermaIO with response to checkpoint inhibitor therapy in NSCLC and Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC). Dr. Ueno will discuss results from an MD Anderson and Yale TNBC study presented at this year’s virtual ASCO Annual meeting. Dr. Ross will present results from an NSCLC study presented at the SITC conference in November comparing DetermaIO’s performance with current biomarkers, PDL-1 expression by IHC and tumor mutational burden (TMB) by next generation sequencing.

Dr. Ueno, MD, PhD, is a renowned medical oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Centers. He has authored over 250 peer-reviewed publications in prestigious medical journals such as JAMA, Nature and Journal of Clinical Oncology. He is Section Chief for the Section of Translation Breast Cancer Research and Executive Director of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Morgan Welch Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Program and Clinic. His research focuses primarily in Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Inflammatory Breast Cancer (IBC) and the molecular mechanisms of metastasis and tumorigenicity.

Dr. Ross, MD, PhD, serves as Oncocyte’s Chief Medical Officer. He is an experienced medical diagnostics R&D executive with a background in research and development at the intersections between genomics, proteomics and diagnostics. He has published extensively in cancer genomics including in journals such as Nature Genetics, Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Modern Pathology and served in scientific leadership roles in national and international diagnostics companies including Clarient, GE Healthcare and Life Technologies. Prior to joining Oncocyte, he was a founding principal in the Bethesda Group, LLC, a boutique consulting firm that provided technical, commercial and operational expertise to the diagnostic and pharma industry.

Webinar Information

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 19th at 11:30 a.m. PDT

Register in advance:

https://oncocyte.zoom.us/webinar/register/2015965804084/WN_79lfbvNJQPud3FFVoyxrWQ

About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment. The Company recently launched DetermaRx™, a treatment stratification test that enables the identification of early-stage lung cancer patients at high risk for recurrence post-resection, allowing them to be treated when their cancer may be more responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte is also developing DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that identifies patients more likely to respond to checkpoint immunotherapies.

Oncocyte Forward Looking Statements

Oncocyte cautions you that this press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “may,” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the commercial launch of DetermaRx, development of DetermaIO, unexpected expenditures or assumed liabilities or other unanticipated difficulties resulting from acquisitions, implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for Oncocyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the potential impact of COVID-19 on our financial and operational results, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to our supply chain, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize, and risks inherent in acquisitions such as failure to realize anticipated benefits, unexpected expenditures or assumed liabilities, unanticipated difficulties in conforming business practices including accounting policies, procedures and internal controls, greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Oncocyte, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in Oncocyte’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Oncocyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

