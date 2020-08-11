Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal in the mid-size firm category. Clark Capital was selected based on employee data collected by Quantum Workplace, which ranked categories including work environment, personal and professional growth, and embracing change and new ideas.

“What makes Clark Capital a truly great place to work is our employees,” said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark. “Our firm’s employee and family-owned culture drives our mission to help financial advisors and their clients reach their long-term goals and objectives. I’m incredibly proud of our employees for rallying together to provide excellent service to our clients while also supporting those in need in the Philadelphia community during the COVID-19 crisis.”

While the firm has experienced significant growth over the past few years, it has remained steadfast in its commitment to maintaining its culture. Colene Clark Bittone, EVP of Corporate Culture, is leading the firm’s culture programs and implementing new initiatives driven by employee input. “We believe that the key to success for any organization is the people involved,” said Colene. “We are honored to be recognized for the second year in a row by the Philadelphia Business Journal. Our commitment to corporate culture and our employees has never been more important, as we experience a virtual work environment and learn to collaborate in innovative and meaningful ways to serve our partner financial advisors and their clients.”

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies to individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The Firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $19.7 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek superior risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that help enable advisors to help clients reach their life goals and objectives.

Portfolio Managers utilize both a relative strength, top down methodology and a fundamental, bottom-up methodology across fixed income, equity, alternative, and diversified asset allocation strategies.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*as of June 30, 2020; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

The Best Places to Work survey measures key areas that make up an organization’s culture. These range from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership. The survey also measures the level of engagement exhibited by employees, known as employee engagement. Each question on the Best Places to Work survey is associated with a response option; each response option is associated with a numerical value. The survey uses these numerical values to profile employees and calculate an overall score, which is used to determine each organization's rank.

The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

CCM-733

Attachment

Patty Quinn McAuley Clark Capital Management Group 267-632-1245 pquinn@ccmg.com