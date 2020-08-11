REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first -- and only -- complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, today announced the appointment of Shannon Nash, CPA, Esq., as Chief Accounting Officer. In this role, Nash will tap into her history of scaling companies for growth through strong financial and operations leadership and be responsible for all corporate accounting and finance operations.



A company’s reputation is more important than ever. Consumers have unprecedented access to information about the brands they interact with, resulting in a direct correlation to where they choose to spend their money. At the intersection of brand reputation and business health is Reputation Experience Management (RXM), where enterprises can monitor, request, and respond to all forms of feedback including reviews, surveys, and social media communities. As such, Reputation.com serves as the single source of truth for listening, understanding, and taking action on feedback to enhance the customer experience and improve revenue growth.

“As consumers play an increasingly key role in back-and-forth conversations with brands, businesses need more tools to help navigate and understand customer sentiment, drive better reviews and result in increased revenues,” Nash said. “Reputation.com’s expertise puts it in a unique position to deliver this capability to businesses, and I am looking forward to helping the company continue on its already impressive growth path.”

In this role, Nash will oversee the company’s overall finance and accounting strategy. Mrs. Nash brings over 20 years of experience scaling companies for growth through financial and operations leadership, business strategy, technology, cybersecurity, and M&A expertise. Before joining Reputation.com, Nash served as CFO at Inside Source, where she built a first-class finance team and led the company through a financial restructuring, resulting in a two-year 75% growth in operating margin and 50% sales growth over two years. Prior to her role at Inside Source, she served as VP of Finance and H.R. at Cumulus Media. She managed the financial strategy for the San Francisco market of the second largest radio broadcasting media company in the U.S., with over $1B in revenue, and 450 stations in 90 markets.

“Shannon has an exceptional track record helping build a built to last company, and her deep knowledge of accounting and financial management will be a great addition to our leadership team,” said Amir Jafari, CFO, Reputation.com. “As the company continues to expand our Reputation Experience Management platform’s scope and innovation, Shannon will play a key role in increasing our operational excellence while exponentially scaling growth - she’s exactly what we need at this critical time.”

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

