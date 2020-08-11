Conference Call on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00pm EDT / 12:00pm PDT



San Francisco, CA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy solutions, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00pm EDT / 12:00pm PDT. Second quarter 2020 financial results will be released premarket the morning of Friday, August 14, 2020.

Teleconference Date/Time



Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00pm EDT / 12:00pm PDT

Teleconference and Webcast Information



To participate, please call 1 (800) 774-6070 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call and enter passcode number: 7610094#. A simultaneous Webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com , or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.

A replay of the call will be available at the following link through August 28, 2020: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=941ED238-DFC5-4A86-8B87-49596816D143&LangLocaleID=1033

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR Linac systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com

