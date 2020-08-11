LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises the McDonald’s Corporation ("McDonald’s" or the "Company") (NYSE: MCD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued statements that were false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.



McDonald’s filed a lawsuit on August 10, 2020, against former CEO Steve Easterbrook alleging that he destroyed evidence and lied about the inappropriate behavior that led to a separation agreement between the Company and its former CEO in November 2019. The Company failed to respond to Easterbrook’s inappropriate behavior and indeed was not aware of this behavior for an extended period of time despite stating in SEC filings and in comments made publicly that the Company maintained effective control procedures. Based on this news, investors in McDonald’s suffered damages.

