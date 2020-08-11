CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree CFO Christopher Sands will participate in two virtual investor conferences this month—the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference and the Credit Suisse FinTech Conference. Sands will participate on two panels focused on B2B payments and AP automation.



Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

The Opportunity is Now in B2B Payments

Wednesday, August 12th, 10:30 am EDT

Electronic B2B payments are emerging as a long-tail growth opportunity in FinTech. Even pre-COVID, enterprises were moving quickly to integrate better, more efficient payment methods, both incoming and outgoing. Now adoption is accelerating as enterprises see electronic payments capability as a necessity for business continuity. This panel discussion will look at how different players such as next-generation payment platforms, SaaS software companies and vertical solution providers are approaching the opportunity.

Panel participants:

Michael Praeger – CEO & Co-Founder, AvidXchange

Ravi Thakur – SVP of Business Acceleration, Coupa Software

Wolfgang Koester – Chief Evangelist, Kyriba

Salman Syed – Vice President of Business Development, Marqeta

Christopher Sands – CFO, MineralTree

Credit Suisse Third Annual FinTech Conference

Progress Being Made in B2B Payments

Tuesday, August 18th, 11:20 am EDT

Annual B2B payment volumes in the US are estimated at approximately $25 trillion. The related business processes can be complex and high invoice volumes supported by under-staffed finance teams and manual methods can create significant operational challenges — especially for middle-market companies. This panel will discuss the progress businesses are making in transforming their payable operations to overcome these obstacles and gain new business efficiencies and competitive advantage.

Panel participants:

Erin McCune – Partner, Glenbrook Partners

Christopher Sands – CFO, MineralTree

Chen Amit – CEO, Tipalti

About MineralTree

MineralTree provides modern, secure, easy-to-use, end-to-end Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions that reduce costs by more than 75%, increase visibility and control, and mitigate fraud and risk, while improving cash flow. More than 2,000 mid-market and mid-enterprise companies, as well as more than 25 financial institutions rely on MineralTree to digitize and optimize the entire AP Automation and Payment process, preserving control over the complete invoice-to-payment workflow, improving vendor relationships, maximizing ROI, and transforming the finance function from a cost center to a profit center. Please visit us at https://www.mineraltree.com .

