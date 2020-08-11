ATLANTA, GA and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Light Media (OTC Markets: LGMH), Inspirational Media Specialist, announces reports Q2-2020 Network, including Milestones/Objectives, as follows:
Key LGMH Q2-2020 Milestones/Objectives:
About Light Media: Light Media (OTC Markets: LGMH), Inspirational Media Specialist, markets, produces and distributes inspirational music, video, video games, print media and entertainment in the Inspirational Media space through its network of radio, Internet, television, print and special events global business platforms and marketing and alliance partners, as well as manages a proprietary digital advertising network (100+ digital domains/apps, 2 radio stations, 1 television network ). Light Media has also been recognized as the 20th publicly-traded radio/media conglomerate on the RBR-TVBR Media Index' and one of the Top 1000 multimedia conglomerates in the world by NYU School of Business. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com; www.LGMH.com; or www.InvaluableMedia.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Light Media (OTC: "LGMH") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.
Contact:
PCG Advisory
Phone: (646) 823-8656
Light Media Holdings, Inc.