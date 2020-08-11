Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Outsourcing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IT outsourcing market was valued at USD 333.7 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 397.6 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). With digital transformation, organizations have become dependent on the success of creative applications and extensions that IT could provide. More certainly, IT has become a key competitive edge for most of the organization.
BFSI Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
India is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Demand for Efficiency and Scalable IT Infrastructure
4.2.2 Organization are Increasingly Focusing on IT as a Means to Gain Differentiation by Relying on Outsourced Vendors
4.2.3 Ongoing Migration Towards the Cloud and Adoption of Virtualized Infrastructure
4.3 Market Challenges
4.3.1 Fragmented Nature of the Market And Growing Incidence of Data Breaches
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the IT Outsourcing Industry
5 MARKET ANALYSIS
5.1 Trends Related to Onshoring & Offshoring
5.2 Breakdown of Outsourcing Industry - BPO vs IT-based outsourcing
5.3 Impact of the Ongoing Commodification of IT Solutions
5.4 Analysis of IT Outsourcing and Managed Service Industry
5.5 Breakdown of the Major IT Outsourcing Segments - Application & Infrastructure
5.6 Impact of Digital Transformation and Emergence of As-a-Service Model
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 IBM Corporation
7.1.2 DXC Technologies
7.1.3 Accenture PLC
7.1.4 NTT Corporation
7.1.5 Infosys Limited
7.1.6 Tata Consultancy Services
7.1.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
7.1.8 Capgemini SE
7.1.9 Wipro Limited
7.1.10 Andela Inc.
7.1.11 WNS Global Services
7.1.12 Pointwest Technologies
7.1.13 ATOS SE
7.1.14 Amadeus IT Group
7.1.15 Specialist Computer Centres (SCC)
7.1.16 HCL Technologies Ltd.
8 RELATIVE RANKING ANALYSIS OF THE MAJOR IT OUTSOURCING COMPANIES OPERATING WORLDWIDE
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8bylf
