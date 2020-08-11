Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive digital instrument cluster market is poised to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).
Key Market Trends
3D cockpit will be the future of the automotive digital instrument cluster market.
Leading automotive digital instrument cluster manufacturers are developing new technologies to make the driver experience safer and more informative. Display manufacturers are increasing the depth of the image in digital clusters, enabling 3-D effects, for a more interactive experience. For instance,
Asia-Pacific being the Fastest Growing Market
Asia-Pacific region is the largest automobile producer in the world. China, India, and Japan are the major economies in the regional market that are anticipated to grow at a faster rate in the global market. There is an increasing demand for enhanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in automobiles, advanced infotainment systems, telematics, gesture control systems, and central controllers are increasingly being introduced by OEMs in vehicles.
The automotive digital instrument cluster manufacturers are doing a partnership with other market participants to develop next-generation smart instrument cluster for their future vehicles. For instance,
Competitive Landscape
The automotive digital instrument cluster market is consolidated and majorly dominated by few players, such as Robert Bosch Gmbh, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG. The market is highly driven by factors like advanced technology, more use of sensors, growing investment in R&D projects, and growing market of electric and autonomous vehicles.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Vehicle Type
5.2 By Electric Vehicle Type
5.3 By Display Type
5.4 By Display Size Type
5.5 By Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Visteon Corporation
6.2.2 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.3 Spark Minda
6.2.4 Continental AG
6.2.5 Denso Corporation
6.2.6 Panasonic Corporation
6.2.7 Nippon Seiki Co.,Ltd.
6.2.8 IAC Group
6.2.9 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
6.2.10 Yazaki Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
