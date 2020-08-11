Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ligating Clips (Wound Care Management) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on the Ligating Clips market for the year 2020 and beyond. Ligating Clips are used for ligation or marking of vessels or tissue structures to achieve hemostasis during a surgical procedure. They are usually preferred over staplers as they do not penetrate into the blood vessels and thus acts safe during surgical procedures. Ligating clips are broadly divided into: Titanium ligating clips and Polymer ligating clips.



The growing number of geriatric patients, improved treatment outcomes, and high demand for minimally invasive procedures and improved patient safety during surgical procedures are some of the factors driving the adoption of ligating clips. Ligating clips also help in reducing surgery time and related risks; these devices are widely used in laproscopic and open surgeries.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed Ligating Clips and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Ligating Clips market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the publisher's analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Ligating Clips market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Ligating Clips market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Ligating Clips marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

The model will enable you to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Ligating Clips market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Ligating Clips market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Ligating Clips market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Ligating Clips market from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

