Toronto, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), the all-industry professional membership association for senior financial executives, today announced the appointment of Georgina Blanas to the position of Executive Director, effective September 1, 2020.

Georgina Blanas joins FEI Canada, as Executive Director, having served as Executive Director of the Private Capital Markets Association of Canada, bringing with her more than 25 years of experience as a leader and executive in strategy, regulatory affairs, member engagement and public relations. Georgina’s professional focus includes public and regulatory affairs, stakeholder relations, communications, policy development, and strategic management in regulated industries that grow businesses, communities, and the economy. Georgina is a respected and valued adviser to leaders, regulators, and governments at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels.

Georgina Blanas replaces current, Interim President, Catherine Fels-Smith who has led the organization since August 2019. Catherine will remain an active member within the organization.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to sincerely thank Catherine for her hard work and diligent stewardship over the past year. We were extremely fortunate that Catherine agreed to step in, and she was exactly what FEI Canada needed at the time,” said Jeff Shickele, Chairman of the Board of FEI Canada. “I am also hugely excited to welcome Georgina Blanas to FEI Canada as our new Executive Director. When I think about what FEI Canada needs to accomplish in the coming years, I believe that Georgina is perfectly suited to helping us achieve our goals.”

“I am delighted to join FEI Canada as the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country,” said Georgina Blanas. “I look forward to working with a dynamic group of Members, Chapters, National team, Sponsors and Partners.”

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500+ members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada’s leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

