ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com), developer of patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conditionally approved the Company’s Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to conduct a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and feasibility of autologous stem cells rendered by its CellMist™ System from donor skin and applied topically with the SkinGun™ spray device for treatment of burn wounds.



"The FDA conditional approval marks a significant milestone for RenovaCare and our technology for spraying an ultra-gentle mist of a patient’s own skin cells for the healing of burns and wounds. We are working to complete the FDA's technical requirements so that we may move forward with the next phase of development," stated Alan L. Rubino, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The clinical trial protocol, conditionally approved on August 5, 2020 by the FDA is an open-label single-arm clinical study that will enroll 14 human burn subjects with partial-thickness second- or- third degree thermal burn wounds. The Company expects to conduct the clinical study at multiple U.S. burn centers.

"This achievement marks the culmination of our innovative stem cell and spray technologies coupled to applied research and development resulting in a formal clinical evaluation of skin stem cells as a therapeutic to facilitate burn wound healing," stated RenovaCare Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Robin A. Robinson. "I am proud of our RenovaCare Team and their dedication to our mission and commitment to provide effective and expedited patient healing and look forward to commencing this study as quickly as possible."

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing new generation autologous stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs and tissues. The Company's initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The Company’s flagship technology, the CellMist™ System, renders single-cell suspensions of tissue-specific pluripotent cells from donor tissues through sequential protease digestions. The RenovaCare CellMist™ System facilitates rapid healing of wounds or other afflicted tissues when applied topically as a gentle cell mist using the patented RenovaCare SkinGun™. The Company’s SkinGun™ is used to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells – the CellMist™ Solution – on to wounds.

RenovaCare is developing its CellMist™ System as a promising new alternative for patients suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the US alone, this $45 billion market is greater than the spending on high-blood pressure management, cholesterol treatments, and back pain therapeutics.

Development for next-generation biomedical technologies and devices for addressing unmet medical needs and commercialization is taking place at the RenovaCare R&D Innovation Center, located at StemCell Systems in Berlin, Germany. The Innovation Center houses dedicated RenovaCare cell biology laboratories; additional engineering, fabrication, prototyping and performance testing facilities; and product design studios for medical devices and biomedical products. Experienced contract bioengineers, cell biologists, and support staff work under the direction of a team of MD-PhDs who are experts in regenerative medicine, new product development, and clinical translation.

RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the Company’s planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.

