SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCQB: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it has chosen Sezzle to complement its traditional credit card payment platform for its ecommerce store found at www.bespokeextracts.com . In addition, beginning in mid- to late September, the Company reported that consumers may also elect to pay for CBD products purchased from Bespoke’s online store using Bitcoin and Ether cryptocurrencies as an alternative to U.S. dollars.



Sezzle is a buy-now-pay-later payment platform that offers consumers a short-term, interest-free installment plan that delivers both a budgeting and easy financing value proposition, allowing consumers to make online purchases and effectively split the payment for the purchase over four equal, interest free payments over six weeks. Each customer simply makes the first payment at the time of checkout and makes the subsequent required payments weekly. Bespoke collects the payment, less Sezzle’s processing fee, in full at the time of purchase.

Danny Pollack, CEO of Bespoke Extracts, noted, “Recognized by Forbes on its first-ever list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2020, Sezzle represents a highly innovative payment solution platform for ecommerce companies, like Bespoke Extracts. We are pleased to offer our customers with the Sezzle buy-now-pay-later option, as well as the ability to pay for product purchases in our online store using cryptocurrencies. We believe this not only enhances the Bespoke user experience but provides optimal payment flexibility and convenience for our valued customers.”

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual, so we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means ensuring you are confident in everything we deliver to you is safe and effective. From the beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified, from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent products on the market. And, finally, it is why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each of our customers to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.