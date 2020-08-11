AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnitude Software, provider of enterprise application data management and analytics solutions to the world’s leading businesses, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Shoreman as its new chief executive officer.



A seasoned enterprise software executive, Shoreman has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation while building world-class, high-performing organizations. He previously served as president and CEO of Eze Software, a global provider of financial services software. During his tenure at Eze, Shoreman held a number of leadership positions including chief operating officer and chief technology officer. He helped guide the company through its formative start-up years, through rapid growth and expansion as a private equity-backed business, to its acquisition in 2018 by SS&C Technologies, where he continued to lead the business as general manager. Prior to Eze, Shoreman worked for Andersen Consulting in its technology practice.

“Magnitude has fantastic people, counts the world’s leading enterprises as its customers, and provides technology that serves critical business needs,” said Shoreman. “Today’s data-driven enterprises outperform competitors by leveraging the power of their data to turn business insights into decisive action, and Magnitude is at the forefront of this movement. I believe we have a unique opportunity to create a truly differentiated company and a trusted partner to our enterprise clients.”

Shoreman replaces former CEO Christopher Ney, who left the business earlier this year. Shoreman is the latest in a series of high-profile executive appointments that emphasize Magnitude’s ambitions as a leader in enterprise data solutions.

The company also announced the appointment of board member Martin Cole to the role of non-executive chairman of the board. Cole is an experienced executive with nearly four decades of success in enterprise software and services. He formerly served as the chairman of the board and interim CEO for Cloudera, and previously served in a number of senior executive roles across an extensive career at Accenture, including as the chief executive of the company’s technology group.

“The board is delighted that Jeff has chosen to join the team. His experience and skillset are the right fit to help Magnitude’s continued growth and to build the company into a global enterprise software leader,” said Cole. “Magnitude is well-positioned to help our customers unlock the power of their data to help transform their businesses into digital, data-driven enterprises, and Jeff, along with an outstanding executive team, will help take us to the next level.”

About Magnitude Software

Magnitude unlocks the power of enterprise applications to help customers transform data into insight and insight into action. Leading enterprises around the world use Magnitude’s software to integrate data across diverse and distributed systems, increase productivity with no-code process automation tools, and make better business decisions with self-service process analytics and business intelligence for the leading ERP platforms. For more information please visit www.magnitude.com .

Magnitude PR Contact:

Matthew McCarthy

Scratch Marketing + Media

mccarthy@scratchmm.com