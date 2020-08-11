LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that within the past several days it has begun to push critical updates to the Company’s Psychedelic Spotlight website ( www.psychedelicspotlight.com ) in an effort to more effectively align the site with the growth initiatives and strategies it has established, and infusing it with features intended to optimize potential revenue generation capabilities over the next several months.



The Company contends that some of the most significant updates to the site were made to its homepage where its objective was to provide a more intuitive layout designed to magnify news headlines within the emerging space of psychedelic medicine, along with its own original industry-based content, and encourage a more impactful user experience for its growing number of visitors. Additionally, considerable thought and effort was focused on placing the necessary building blocks in place with the intent of ensuring the site is adequately positioned to begin incorporating potential revenue-driven opportunities within the coming months.

Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “I positively view our Psychedelic Spotlight website as a continuously evolving endeavor which is why I believe it is essential for us to ensure that we have a solid foundation for it in place that is capable of sustaining and maximizing the growth and expansion that I anticipate it experiencing over the next several months. With the constant eye that I have on revenue opportunities for the website such as the sale of advertisement space and other promotional marketing opportunities, I am truly encouraged with the direction we are now moving in with the site given these critical updates we have been able to incorporate in recent weeks. I believe these updates should also provide a fairly accurate glimpse into the identity we are focused on establishing for PSYC and the specific sector of this emerging industry that we are looking to carve out for ourselves as we move forward.”

The Company contends that in addition to the visual and layout-related updates it has released for Psychedelic Spotlight, that it is also beginning to work closely with search engine optimization (SEO) and data analytic experts to continue to identify opportunities to enhance the user experience for the site as well as other related enhancements focused on increasing the site’s online presence within the expanding medicinal psychedelic community.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

