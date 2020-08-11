MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQX: PDDPF) today announced that it will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference being held virtually on August 11-13, 2020.

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer and Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., are scheduled to host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time as well as participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. A webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/canaccord42/made . A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company’s investor relations page .

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

