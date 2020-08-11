Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States of America.



TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picton Mahoney Asset Management (“Picton Mahoney”) announced today the appointment of the following service providers as trustee, custodian and fund administrator, each replacing the respective current trustee, custodian and fund administrator, of the Arbitrage Alternative Funds effective August 17, 2020:



Fund Name Trustee Custodian Fund Administrator Picton Mahoney Fortified Arbitrage Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Asset Management RBC Investor Services Trust RBC Investor Services Trust Picton Mahoney Fortified Arbitrage Plus Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Asset Management RBC Investor Services Trust RBC Investor Services Trust

Picton Mahoney will continue in its roles as investment fund manager and portfolio manager of the Arbitrage Alternative Funds.

About Picton Mahoney

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $7.7 billion (as at June 30, 2020) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.