ReelTime VR to File Material Child Patent with New Disclosures and Claims Under Parent Application Broadening the Scope and Enforcement.



SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ReelTime VR (OTCPK:RLTR) confirmed that it is in the process of filing a child patent application under the ReelTimes Parent Patent which it received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for their non-provisional patent pending application covering apparatus and method claims for technology involving simultaneous capturing of 360 X 360 degree Spherical Panorama Images and Video.

The USPTO Notice regarding the application No. 15/654,613 titled “Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System” states that “the application identified above has been examined and is allowed for issuance as a Patent.” The Final granted Patent is expected to be issued shortly following the Child Patent Application depending on the USPTO’s schedule and workload.

J.D. Houvener, CEO of Bold Patents and author of “Bold Ideas,” stated: “It is very exciting to have been involved from the onset through the patent process with what may prove to be a very significant patent in a rapidly emerging market. The Child Patent Application is intended to further broaden the scope of the claims contained in the Parent, strengthen the enforceability against identified infringements, and such claims and disclosures shall benefit from the priority date of the Parent Patent.”

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, stated: “Bold Patents takes a very personal approach to the patent process to ensure the strongest protection possible. We are thrilled to have them at the forefront of protecting our IP and we are very confident in the breadth of knowledge and attention to detail they bring to the table in protecting our intellectual property.”

This technology allows any cell phone or other camera to instantaneously capture 360 X 360 Virtual Reality Video or pictures without any need for stitching. The VR content is compatible with and can be shared via 360 capable social sites in real time such as Facebook, or YouTube, and on any professional VR platform such as Oculas, Gear VR, Veer VR, Playstation VR, Littlstar, and the HTC Vive.

The Patent application submitted 7/19/2017, successfully claims priority back to an earlier-filed provisional patent application to July 19, 2016. By linking a child to a parent through a priority claim, the child application benefits from the priority date of the parent.

The Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System (code named the “Periramascope”), as described in the pending patent application as a “360-degree image and capturing system having no lenses, a single lens, or a plurality of lenses. The device directs light from a sphere surrounding the device to a single reflected aggregate image that is then transformed into a full 360 X 360 spherical image or any subset thereof…”

About Bold Patents Expertise in Patent Law: www.boldip.com - Our main focus is to help inventors and business owners secure top-quality patents on their inventions. The process of getting a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is called ‘patent prosecution’, and that is our primary focus at Bold Patents. For many inventors and emerging businesses, protecting patents (as well as other areas of intellectual property) is a big deal and often causes a lot of stress and anxiety. Our goal at Bold Patents is to take the stress and worry off your shoulders and put it squarely on ours!

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC :RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

