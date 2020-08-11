BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire certain assets of FLIP Sports Limited (“FLIP”), including staff and all intellectual property.



“The FLIP team are leaders in building iGaming platforms that take the player experience to new heights,” stated John Brackens, CIO/CTO of Esports Entertainment Group. “Their expertise will strengthen our efforts in esports and help us further create a best-in-class immersive experience for esports fans.”

FLIP Sports is a dynamic and entrepreneurial mobile games studio innovating how fans enjoy and engage with live sports. Through its proprietary in-play, peer-to-peer technology, FLIP provides a unique multi-platform second-screen experience within an entertaining, social, and competitive gaming environment for fun-seeking sports and wagering enthusiasts who enjoy watching live sports and events.

“FLIP has brought together a talented team with proven industry experience that we believe will provide immense value to Esports Entertainment Group as we enter a period of tremendous opportunity and rapid growth,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “As the first US-based iGaming company to list on NASDAQ, we are in a great position to capitalize on the fragmented esports market and will continue to pursue acquisition opportunities. FLIP is set to be the latest example of the success of our roll-up strategy.”

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Company maintains offices in Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

