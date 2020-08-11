WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“Inotiv”, the “Company”, “We” or “Our”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, announced today that I.M. (Gina) Grossi, Ph.D., has joined the Company as Vice President, Toxicology, effective August 10, 2020. Dr. Grossi joins as the Company continues to invest in people and facilities to support the growing demand for Inotiv services.



Inotiv's philosophy, "Expect More," reflects a broadly capable, right-sized CRO with a strong commitment to client-focused service. Dr. Grossi's track record of successfully managing a range of research activities and related financials, coupled with her background in developing and cultivating client relationships, is expected to blend seamlessly with the Company's vision, mission and culture. Dr. Grossi will be responsible for driving the further growth of Inotiv's Evansville, Indiana, facility—a site that has seen a recent state-of-the-art expansion and significant upgrades to the facility.

"I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Dr. Grossi to the Inotiv team," said Philip Downing, the Company’s Sr. Vice President, Nonclinical Services. "Dr. Grossi is an accomplished industry leader with a history of success fueled by establishing policies and directing initiatives to facilitate managed growth of laboratory operations. With Dr. Grossi's significant experience and leadership in designing and managing preclinical development projects supporting INDs, nonclinical and clinical development programs, she is a great fit to guide and elevate our evolving operations and service offerings, and to inspire our teams to continuously innovate and deliver value and a superlative experience to our clients. I look forward to seeing the positive impact she will have on our organization."

Prior to joining Inotiv, Dr. Grossi provided independent consulting services for laboratory animal facility operations, and held scientific leadership positions with RTI Health Solutions, RTI International, Battelle Memorial Institute, Liberty Research, Inc., and most recently, Chimerix, Inc., as Director of Toxicology. Dr. Grossi holds a B.S. in Biology/Chemistry from Central Michigan University, an M.B.A. certification in Business Management from The Ohio State University, and a Ph.D. in Cancer Biology from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Grossi is a member of the American College of Toxicology (ACT), the Society of Toxicology (SOT), the North Carolina Chapter of the Society of Toxicology (NCSOT) and the American Society for Microbiology (ASM).

“I am delighted to join the Inotiv team and am honored to be part of its broad spectrum of scientific expertise in drug development,” said Dr. Grossi. "It is invigorating to be part of a growing company that is responsive to evolving industry demands and supports an efficient progression of client development goals. I look forward to joining our stakeholders in doing things that matter."

About the Company

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., operating as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

