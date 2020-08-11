Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Passenger Vehicle Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Domestic sales in the Indian Passenger Vehicle (PV) market declined by 9.1% to reach 3 million units in FY 2020. The study estimates the market size of the Indian PV market, as well as segment forecasts up to 2024, with due consideration for the various factors driving and restraining its growth. The segmental shifts in the PV market in India are evident from the greater number of participants and available models in the hatchback and the UV segments. The disparity within the segments is also clear in the shifting segmental share within the market. Naturally, the competition among market participants has intensified in these growing and popular segments. The competitive scenario is expected to be further impacted by the entry of new participants in the market from 2021. However, more than 50% of the market share remains with a single OEM. The market has also witnessed rapid growth and the increasing popularity of a few companies, with their well-received new product launches in 2018-2019 and a greater focus on rural segments.



The electric vehicles market in the country is gaining traction with the entry of new market participants and government incentives. Cars eRetailing and digitalization trends have been major disrupters in 2020. A move toward active safety features is another key trend witnessed in the market. Airbag and sensor penetration is increasing incrementally across all vehicle segments, and the next logical step toward driver and passenger safety in India is expected to be active safety features. Ride-hailing and ride-sharing service categories are highly competitive in India, with a few participants having the biggest market shares and new participants entering the segment with innovative offerings and OEM tie-ups.



The study also focuses on regional trends, such as diesel decline, electrification, and other technological trends. From a connectivity perspective, OEMs are introducing safety and security offerings through connectivity and differentiating their car models by providing better infotainment systems. Furthermore, the PV market in India is expected to witness increased diffusion of automotive transmission technologies such as Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT), Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), Dual-clutch Transmission (DCT), and Stepped-Automatic Transmission (S-AT). Out of these, certain transmission technologies are expected to see higher diffusion than others, due to OEM interest and affordability. The study analyzes key market drivers and restraints and concludes with the key strategic imperatives for growth and success in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Highlights - 2019

PV Market Trends

Performance of PV Companies in 2019

Top 6 Takeaways of 2019

Top 3 Predictions for the PV Market

Domestic Sales Forecast - Scenario Analysis

Global LV Sales by Region in 2019 and 2020 - Snapshot

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

3. Global Economic Outlook

Global Economy in 2019 - Top Trends

Global Economic Outlook 2020 - Top Predictions

2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Key Predictions for 2020

Emerging Economies - Key Predictions for 2020

World's 20 Fastest-Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019

India - Ease of Doing Business Index

India - Millennials and Gen-Z Population

4. Indian PV Market Overview

5. Segmental Analysis of the PV Market in India

6. Profiles of Top-3 OEMs

7. Key Trends to Watch - Passenger Vehicle Market, India

Key Trends Impacting the Passenger Vehicle Market in India

Growth of the UV Segment in India

Decline of Diesel-powered Cars

Growth of the Used Car Market in India

Growth of Electric Vehicles in India

Revenue From Downstream Services

Penetration of Advanced Infotainment Systems in Cars

Growth of Automatic Transmission in Cars

Increasing Importance of Safety in Indian Cars

Digitization in the Indian PV Market

Mobility as a Service: Indian New Mobility Market

Mobility as a Service: eHailing Market Growth in India

Mobility as a Service Case Study: Revv

Growing Aftermarket Customer Retention Strategies by OEMs

Key Partnerships in the Indian Passenger Car Ecosystem

Development of Modular Vehicle Platforms

8. Indian Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

ePassenger Car Outlook in India

Growth of Electric Vehicles in India

Current EV Charging Stations in India - An Overview

Market Size of the EV Component Industry in 2025

9. The Indian Start-up Scenario

Overview of Startups in the Indian Automotive space

OEM Offerings in the Shared Mobility Space Case Study - Glyd

10. Legislative Trends in the Indian PV Market

Evolution of BS Norms in India

BS-IV to BS-VI Transformation - Reduction in Emission Caps

Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP)

11. Indian PV Market - Future Outlook

Domestic Sales Forecast - Scenario Analysis

Factors Impacting the PV Market in India

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

13. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Glyd

Hyundai Motor

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Revv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/posa84

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900