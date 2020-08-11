GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving families and institutions, announced that Earl “Tripp” Moore has joined the firm’s Greenwich, Connecticut, headquarters as a Commercial Banker. The addition is part of a larger strategic expansion of private commercial banking services at the firm.

Mr. Moore joined from Stamford, Connecticut-based Patriot Bank, where he was a Commercial Banking Team Leader. He is Fieldpoint’s fourth commercial banker, and his move marks the firm’s growing focus on wealth creators and their businesses.

“Commercial banking has been around as long as banking itself,” said Timothy Tully, Fieldpoint Private’s Chairman, President and CEO. “What we are creating is different. It is private commercial banking, where the client’s business and wealth are treated as parts of a larger whole, with resources and professionals brought to bear on all of it, in concert, with a unified philosophy.”

H. Russell Holland, who in July was named President and CEO of Fieldpoint’s banking unit, said that Mr. Moore will be joined by additional commercial bankers over the coming weeks and months, providing the firm’s advisors with expert banking partners in each of its markets. Today those include Greenwich and New York City, along with a growing presence in markets in the Southeast.

Mr. Holland added that they will be paired with commercial and personal banking associates in each of the offices, who will also work with clients and support the firm’s advisors across each client’s banking needs. “Commercial banking isn’t simply transactions, it is wealth creation, and it is strategic to our clients and their families,” he said. “This initiative will deliver to clients a true private banking experience for their businesses, and I believe it will give our advisors the most integrated banking support system in the industry.”

Mr. Moore’s 20-year financial services career includes commercial banking roles with First County Bank and Connecticut Community Bank, as well as time with Northern Trust and Morgan Stanley. “I began my career as a financial advisor and private banker, so I have long understood the entrepreneur, the enterprise and the family to be parts of the same picture. At Fieldpoint I can function as part of a team to deliver all of the advice and resources that that requires,” Mr. Moore said. “I appreciate how important this is to Fieldpoint Private, and I can’t imagine a better fit for my approach.”

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private ( www.fieldpointprivate.com ) is a boutique financial firm providing the highest degree of personalized, confidential wealth planning and private banking services. Catering to highly successful individuals, families, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a powerful combination of wealth management and strategy, family office, private banking and business banking services addressing every financial need for each of our clients including: wealth transfer advice, tax planning, aggregation and performance reporting, risk management, goals-based investing strategies, sophisticated investment selection, discreet and personalized banking, highly customized credit solutions, custom custody and trust solutions, highly attentive/responsive service and concierge services.

Fieldpoint Private was established in 2008 by 31 Founders with a specific vision and purpose. These extraordinary leaders of industry and community recognized the opportunity to create a financial firm totally attuned to people’s individual circumstances. Our firm is built on a philosophy of exclusive membership and client-centricity. Working with a limited number of relationships gives every person the experience of belonging to an extremely selective group. The result is a new breed of institution established on the basis of personalization, responsiveness, and exclusivity, and an ensured commitment to impeccable service and consistently flawless execution. Our service approach offers a unique client experience custom crafted to each client’s financial needs.

Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust

Registered Investment Advisors: Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and Broker Dealer. Member FINRA, SIPC.

Media Contact:

Michael White

Chief Marketing Officer

Fieldpoint Private

203.413.9340

