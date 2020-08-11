DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH, www.ProPhaseLabs.com) today announced net sales of $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net sales of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company recognized net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $70,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.11) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.



Results for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 principally reflect the net effect of (i) an increase in net sales of $1.9 million due to an increase in third party customer orders, (ii) a decrease in administrative costs of $62,000 due principally to a decrease in professional fees, (iii) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses of $217,000 resulting from a reduction in marketing initiatives and (iv) a decrease in research and development expenditures of $30,000.

The Company generated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $5.5 million, as compared to $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company incurred a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $0.7 million, or (0.06) per share, as compared to a net loss of 2.3 million, or (0.19) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 principally reflect the net effect of (i) an increase in net sales of $1.5 million due to an increase in third party customer orders, (ii) a decrease in administrative costs of $268,000 due principally to a decrease in professional fees, (iii) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses of $313,000 resulting from a reduction in marketing initiatives and (iv) a decrease in research and development expenditures of $65,000.

About the Company

We are a manufacturing and marketing company with deep experience with OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. We are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. This includes the development and marketing of dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand.

In addition, the Company also continues to actively pursue acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products inside and outside the consumer products industry. For more information visit us at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Investor Contact

Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

(267) 880-1111





ProPhase Labs, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30 2019 Net sales $ 3,623 $ 1,651 $ 5,511 $ 3,969 Cost of sales 2,344 1,390 3,817 3,188 Gross profit 1,279 261 1,694 781 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 125 342 295 608 Administration 1,030 1,092 2,028 2,296 Research and development 65 95 124 189 Total operating expenses 1,220 1,529 2,447 3,093 Income (loss) from operations 59 (1,268 ) (753 ) (2,312 ) Interest income, net 11 30 14 61 Net income (loss) $ 70 $ (1,238 ) $ (739 ) $ (2,251 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities (5 ) 8 6 23 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 65 $ (1,230 ) $ (733 ) $ (2,228 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.01 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.01 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,592 11,560 11,587 11,558 Diluted 11,618 11,560 11,587 11,558





ProPhase Labs, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)