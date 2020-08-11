Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China AI Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Report 2020 gives you exclusive first-hand insights and data-driven analysis into the latest industry developments, including
The report comes with access to 6 webinar sessions with Chinese AI experts (including live Q&A sessions with Chinese AI executives and tech reporters).
What's Inside: Report Overview
Case Studies & Key AI Players
1. Finance
2. Autonomous Vehicles
3. Education
4. Manufacturing
5. Healthcare
6. Smart Cities
7. Smart Homes
8. Retail
6 Webinars with Chinese AI experts
1. Process Automation Guanchun Wang, CEO of Laiye Tech (A Microsoft backed start-up)
2. Fintech Ryan Liu, Chief Risk Officer of LexinFinTech (A Nasdaq-listed company)
3. AI Talent and Investment Zachary Arnold & Remco Zwetsloot, Research Fellows at CSET (A think tank of Georgetown University)
4. AI-powered Medical Imaging Kuan Chen, Founder & CEO of Infervision (A Sequoia-funded company)
5. Autonomous driving Xing Meng, COO of Didi Autonomous Driving (A company launched by Didi Chuxing) & Tony Han Xu, CEO of WeRide (A smart mobility company)
6. ASR and NLP Dr. Miles H.F. Wen, Founder & CEO of Fano Labs (A speech technologies start-up)
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hinhdk
