NASHVILLE, Tenn. and TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legility, a leading global legal services provider, and MT>3, Canada’s premiere eDiscovery law firm, today announced a multi-year partnership to bring a unique, RelativityOne-based discovery solution to Canada and beyond. Legility will provide MT>3 with their own secure, dedicated RelativityOne environment in Canada and deliver additional proprietary software and on-demand support for global matters.



“We’re always looking for ways to lead innovation and drive value for our clients,” said Susan Wortzman, Partner and Founder, MT>3. “Managed by MT>3 and powered by Legility, this first-of-its-kind joint venture will pair Legility’s leading, proprietary business intelligence technology, advanced AI tools, global infrastructure and support team with MT>3’s elite eDiscovery technologists, project managers, and lawyers. This approach allows us to provide scalable, expert support for the largest matters globally, while equally delivering cost-effective services for all eDiscovery requirements. Our clients deserve this level of creativity and commitment to service excellence.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Legility to extend MT>3’s innovative approach to delivering successful eDiscovery outcomes globally,” said Matthew Peters, National Innovation Leader and Partner, McCarthy Tétrault. “Innovation of our service delivery and business offerings is central to our strategy, and our partnership with Legility creates tremendous value for our clients through a broader geographic reach, expanded technology offerings, and combined support teams.”

“This partnership is driven by MT>3’s focus on delivering the best possible bottom-line result at the earliest possible juncture for its clients,” said Barry Dark, CEO, Legility. “We are honored to be a part of their mission to deliver the best technology, the best support, and the right insight at the right time to legal teams all over the world.”

“Legility’s approach to managed services enables MT>3 to take advantage of the most advanced technology as soon as it’s available, whilst ensuring the all important processes that rely on those tools are customized and formalized to the unique needs of the firm and its clients,” said Paul Mankoo, President of Managed Services and International, Legility. “Through this unique partnership with Legility, MT>3 will have the world-class results they need from their technology and processes without up-front development and infrastructure costs, ultimately enabling them to stay nimble and deliver their expertise in a more creative and cost-effective way to their clients.”

ABOUT LEGILITY

Legility , the global, independent new law company, delivers transformative legal solutions that build business value and set our clients apart. Our global network comprises 30 locations on three continents, 1500 legal experts, and our legal operations work spans every industry and practice area. We have world-class data, strategy, and talent operations. For corporate legal departments and law firms, we provide consulting, technology, managed solutions, and flexible legal talent engagement services to improve operational efficiency. By combining people, processes, and technology, Legility offers innovative and bundled solutions that align with how the legal market is looking to engage. www.legility.com

ABOUT MT>3, A DIVISION OF MCCARTHY TÉTRAULT

MT>3, a division of McCarthy Tétrault, is Canada’s leading law firm specializing in providing advice and services relating to the management of digital information. We are a team of litigators, technical analysts, and project managers with extensive trial experience and a broad knowledge of electronic evidence. Corporations, law firms and governments regularly retain us to manage their eDiscovery, information governance and technology strategy needs. MT>3 offers a wide range of legal, strategic and technical services. We have built our reputation on delivering quality results and exceeding expectations.