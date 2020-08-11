WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition as an award recipient for the 37th Quest for Quality Awards. Pyle has been recognized for its excellence by Logistics Management for the last 31 years, and this year, Pyle ranked first for on-time delivery in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL Carriers and Expedited Motor Carriers categories.



In the transportation and logistics industry, the Quest for Quality Awards are regarded as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance – acting as the gold standard for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide. The winners are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG).

“Being chosen for a Quest for Quality award is proof of what we strive for every day at Pyle – quality performance and customer satisfaction,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “With our customers having a wide array of business needs, it is important that we listen with empathy, gain an intimate understanding of their business objectives, and ultimately create a customized, cost-effective solution that builds long-term relationships. Being ranked is extremely rewarding and affirms our company-wide efforts – especially during a year that was so challenging for many of our customers.”

Recipients for the 37th annual Quest for Quality Awards were determined based on a survey by Logistics Management readers, where participants graded carriers and service providers based on who they use and who they believe has best delivered on quality service. The recipients are also graded based on customer service, on-time performance, value, IT, as well as equipment and operations.

Click here for the list of Expedited Motor Carriers winners and here for the list of Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL Carriers winners. For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com . Click here for more information on Logistics Management.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 96 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

