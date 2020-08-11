CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LL C (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Scott Belous has joined the firm as executive vice president, End User Experience, effective August 3. In his new role, Belous is responsible for managing the development and operational management of new products and solutions designed to enhance the investor experience. He reports to Burt White, LPL chief investment officer and managing director, Investor and Investment Solutions, and will be based in New Jersey.



“Scott is a proven leader with more than 25 years of experience delivering transformative digital solutions at scale for major financial corporations. We are excited to welcome him to LPL in a role that is the first of its kind for the firm,” said White. “As we continue to shift our strategy to place more focus on how we support our advisors as they work to deliver a great end-investor experience, we look forward to the impact that Scott and his team will make on the firm for years to come.”

Belous joins LPL from TD Ameritrade, where he was most recently managing director, Digital Client Experience, responsible for the management and evolution of the retail digital experience across web, native mobile, and conversational platforms. Prior to that role, he was the head of global consumer digital experience at Citi, where he managed U.S. digital product experience across a range of platforms and global digital programs. He spent the prior 19 years with American Express where he pioneered a variety of digital solutions for consumer and small business card members.

“I’m excited by LPL’s innovative, collaborative culture, and the opportunity to build a strategy that solves client problems through the delivery of bold new products and differentiated experiences,” said Belous. “It is an honor to join the team and I am looking forward to driving positive changes for LPL advisors and their end-clients.”

Belous earned a BA in computer science from the University at Albany and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

Securities and Advisor Services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc