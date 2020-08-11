CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squadle, a technology company that enables multi-unit operators to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety , today announced a series of upgrades to Squadle Checklists™, including full Spanish translation, free COVID-19 upgrades, and an enlarged ZeroTouch™ temperature keyboard for improved visibility and digital food safety. The upgrades make it easier for multi-unit brands and franchise restaurants to use Squadle Checklists to deliver a safer dining experience.



The new Squadle features include:

Multi-Language Translations – A comprehensive multi-language update enables users to seamlessly toggle between English and Spanish checklists.

Free Checklists Upgrade – New COVID-19 specific safety procedures ensure operators and staff follow strict cleaning, social distancing and employee health protocols.

Improved ZeroTouch™ Monitoring – A redesigned temperature monitor and keyboard enables users to quickly and accurately determine that food has reached the recommended temperature, and that staff is following food safety guidelines.

Improved Manager Reporting – Automated reports and real-time alerts provide stakeholders across an entire brand with real-time visibility into individual restaurant compliance, and the ability to stay on top of critical restaurant tasks.

Redesigned Dashboards – More robust reporting categories and user-friendly dashboards, put information at the fingertips of everyone from managers, to store operators, to frontline staff.

“Squadle Checklists are the backbone of our customer’s daily restaurant operations and safety compliance, and these COVID-19 updates help provide guidance and oversight at this critical time to ensure that food safety, cleanliness, and customer service are impeccable,” said Derek Stangle, VP of Marketing at Squadle. “Squadle also added upgrades such as improved keyboards, dashboards and reporting, that make the Squadle platform easier to use for all restaurant staff—including a large population of bilingual and Spanish-speaking managers and employees who can now access Squadle in English or Spanish.”

For more information on the Squadle Digital Checklist, visit https://squadle.com/features .

About Squadle

Squadle is a technology company committed to delivering flexible, user-friendly applications that enable multi-unit operators, convenience stores, and retailers to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety. By combining its proprietary digital checklists, patented sensor automation, and machine vision technology with its customer first approach, Squadle delivers intuitive, out-of-the-box ready products. Squadle Checklists™ has stored more than one billion records and completed tasks, while the ZeroTouch™ technology has measured over 40,000,000 bluetooth temperatures. Squadle’s customers operate tens of thousands of locations worldwide and include the largest and most respected brands in their industries. Learn more at www.squadle.com .