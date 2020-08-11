ATHENS. Greece, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced that it has taken delivery of a 177,536 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel, renamed to M/V Goodship and built in 2005 by Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. in Japan. The Company funded the gross purchase price of $11.4 million with cash on hand as sourced through its recent capital markets activities.



Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are pleased with the successful delivery of our eleventh cape vessel. This acquisition was agreed at what we believe to be a historically low purchase price, while the delivery is well timed as it is completed during a strong Capesize market with spot rates at approximately $20,000 per day.

Seanergy is the only shipping company publicly listed in the US with a pure-play Capesize fleet. We strongly believe that our segment represents the best fundamentals in the dry bulk industry. We will continue to actively pursue accretive transactions that will further increase value for our shareholders.”

Company Fleet following vessel’s delivery: Vessel Name Vessel Class Capacity (DWT) Year Built Yard Employment Partnership Capesize 179,213 2012 Hyundai T/C Index Linked (1) Championship Capesize 179,238 2011 Sungdong T/C Index Linked (2) Lordship Capesize 178,838 2010 Hyundai T/C Index Linked (3) Premiership Capesize 170,024 2010 Sungdong T/C Index Linked (4) Squireship Capesize 170,018 2010 Sungdong T/C Index Linked (5) Knightship Capesize 178,978 2010 Hyundai T/C Index Linked (6) Gloriuship Capesize 171,314 2004 Hyundai T/C Index Linked (7) Fellowship Capesize 179,701 2010 Daewoo Voyage Charter Geniuship Capesize 170,058 2010 Sungdong Voyage Charter Goodship Capesize 177,536 2005 Mitsui Engineering Voyage Charter Leadership Capesize 171,199 2001 Koyo – Imabari Voyage Charter Total 1,926,117 11.5





(1) This vessel is chartered by a major European utility and energy company and was delivered to the charterer on September 11, 2019, for a period of minimum 33 to maximum 37 months with an optional period of 11-13 months. The net daily charter hire is calculated at an index linked rate based on the 5 T/C routes rate of the BCI. In addition, the time charter provides the option for any period of time during the hire to be converted into a fixed rate time charter, between 3 and 12 months, with a rate corresponding to the prevailing value of the respective Capesize Forward Freight Agreement rate (“FFA”) for the selected period. (2) This vessel is chartered by Cargill. The vessel was delivered to the charterer on November 7, 2018 for a period of employment of 60 months, with an additional period of 24 to 27 months at the charterer’s option. The net daily charter hire is calculated at an index linked rate based on the 5 T/C routes of the BCI plus a gross daily scrubber premium of $1,740. In addition, the time charter provides the option to convert the index linked rate to a fixed rate for a period of between 3 and 12 months priced at the then prevailing Capesize FFA for the selected period. (3) This vessel is chartered by a major European utility and energy company and was delivered to the charterer on August 4, 2019, for a period of minimum 33 to maximum 37 months with an optional period of 11-13 months. The net daily charter hire is calculated at an index linked rate based on the 5 T/C routes rate of the BCI plus a net daily scrubber premium of $3,735 until May 2021. In addition, the time charter provides the option for any period of time during the hire to be converted into a fixed rate time charter, between 3 and 12 months, with a rate corresponding to the prevailing value of the respective Capesize FFA for the selected period. (4) This vessel is chartered by Glencore and was delivered to the charterer on November 29, 2019 for a period of minimum 36 to maximum 42 months with two optional periods of 11-13 months. The net daily charter hire is calculated at an index linked rate based on the 5 T/C routes rate of the BCI plus a net daily scrubber premium of $2,055. (5) This vessel is chartered by Glencore and was delivered to the charterer on December 19, 2019 for a period of minimum 36 to maximum 42 months with two optional periods of 11-13 months. The net daily charter hire is calculated at an index linked rate based on the 5 T/C routes rate of the BCI plus a gross daily scrubber premium of $2,055. (6) This vessel is chartered by Glencore and was delivered to the charterer in May 2020 for a period of about 36 to about 42 months with two optional periods of 11-13 months. The net daily charter hire is calculated at an index linked rate based on the 5 T/C routes rate of the BCI. (7) This vessel is chartered by a dry bulk charter operator and was delivered to the charterer on April 23, 2020 for a period of minimum 10 to maximum 14 months. The net daily charter hire is calculated at an index linked rate based on the five T/C routes of the BCI. In addition, the time charter provides the option to convert the index linked rate to a fixed rate for a period of between 3 and 12 months priced at the then prevailing Capesize FFA for the selected period.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.



Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 11.5 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Athens, Greece and an office in Hong Kong. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.

