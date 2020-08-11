GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor, today announced that Frederick Parent has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer, responsible for Adaptiv Networks’ strategic roadmap for product innovation.

Frederick brings over 20 years of experience in networking and design. He co-founded successful technology firms such as Victrix and ELFIQ Networks, which is now part of Adaptiv Networks. During his 16 years as CTO of ELFIQ Networks, Frederick brought numerous innovations to the market, including the ELFIQ Link Balancer, which has been deployed in over 150 countries.

"We are delighted to welcome Frederick to the Adaptiv Networks team," said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. “Frederick brings considerable experience and expertise and will enable rapid integration and continuity for our recent acquisition of ELFIQ Networks, as well as a strong strategic path forward. His success in developing market leading edge networking solutions is an ideal complement to Adaptiv's cloud-native SD-WAN products.”

“The need to remove the barriers to business digital transformation with simple and effective cloud connectivity has never been greater,” said Frederick. “I’m excited to join the Adaptiv Networks team and to have the opportunity to integrate Adaptiv and ELFIQ’s innovations to make even more powerful and frictionless SD-WAN solutions available to our growing partner ecosystem.”

Frederick also has relevant experience with organizations such as IBM and Bell Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree focused in Computing from Université de Sherbrooke in Québec.

Adaptiv Networks operates in a 100% channel go-to-market strategy and provides training and marketing content to help agents communicate the value of SD-WAN to their customers.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks’ Cloud-Managed SD-WAN to provide secure, high-performance, and highly reliable networking for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 500 customers, with more than 8,000 sites deployed through an ecosystem of more than 100 Partners globally.

Donna Bastien Adaptiv Networks +1 303 880-4904 donna@marketvueconsulting.com