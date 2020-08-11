Enterprise Bank customers empowered to conveniently, securely access their personal account information with AI-backed digital voice assistants



TULSA, OK and Lowell, MA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ENACOMM’s Virtual Personal Assistant (VPA) banking is now available to customers of Enterprise Bank, a $4.04 billion-asset, Massachusetts-based institution. ENACOMM, Inc—a FinTech company that equips banks, credit unions and credit card companies with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency—today announced that it has launched Enterprise Bank’s Alexa skill for voice banking.

Enterprise Bank customers will now be able to use their Amazon Alexa digital voice assistants to handle many of their banking needs, such as checking balances, locating branches and ATMs, accessing transaction history, and making transfers between accounts.

“Enterprise Bank closely follows technology trends so that we can deliver the highest level of digital convenience to our customers,” said Brian Collins, Executive Vice President at Enterprise Bank. “The time is right to roll out Alexa voice banking, as there’s now a critical mass of smart speaker users—one-in-three U.S. adults.”

According to the Smart Speaker Consumer Adoption Report 2020, 87.7 million U.S. adults were using smart speakers as of January 2020, up 32% over January 2019 and 85% since January 2018. That’s 34.4% of the U.S. adult population. At the beginning of 2020, Amazon announced that there are now "hundreds of millions of Alexa-enabled devices" in customers' hands worldwide, a giant increase from the 100 million it announced in January 2019.

“Enterprise Bank is proving itself to be a modern-minded leader among community banks by offering voice-directed digital banking,” said ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. “The pandemic has accelerated the utilization of digital technologies as people are pressed to learn new ways to accomplish tasks remotely. With in-person contact at an all-time low, the need for technology solutions to create intelligent interactions has never been greater.”

VPA is ENACOMM’s voice banking solution for financial institutions’ self-service users that works with Virtual Personal Assistants. Utilizing ENACOMM’s hosted systems, properly authenticated bank users can confidently conduct secure bank transactions and gain virtually full access to their financial accounts—with the sound of their voice.

Collins added, “Our goal is to deliver a technology-enriched customer experience that rivals the biggest banks while maintaining the local connection and personal relationships that consumers don’t want to lose.”

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies for banks, credit unions, credit card and payments companies. ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. The company empowers financial institutions with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, ENACOMM solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud.” The company’s customer base ranges from community credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, voice biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers with a superior, omnichannel self-service experience that includes Conversational Voice Banking. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day. For more information, go to www.enacomm.net.

About Enterprise Bank

Founded in 1988, Enterprise Bank is a true community bank that offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, and commercial insurance services, as well as wealth management, wealth services and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Enterprise Bank has 25 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell (2), Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Methuen, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford, and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. Enterprise Bank is also in the process of establishing a branch office in North Andover, MA and anticipates that this location will open in late 2020 or early 2021. To learn more, visit www.enterprisebanking.com.

