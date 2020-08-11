NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report from Inside Quantum Technology (www.insidequantumtechnology.com), the worldwide market for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) will near $850 million in 2025 and then go on to around $4.0 million by 2029. QKD is a technique that ensures perfect security on a transmission line, guaranteed by the laws of quantum mechanics.
More details on the report, Quantum Key Distribution: The Next Generation – A Ten-year Forecast and Revenue Assessment: 2020 to 2029 can be found at: https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/product/quantum-key-distribution-the-next-generation-a-ten-year-forecast-and-revenue-assessment-2020-to-2029/
About the Report
Inside Quantum Technology has covered the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market since 2014. We were the first industry analysis firm to predict that quantum security in mobile phones would become a significant revenue earner in the short-term. This report has been compiled from interviews from key players in the industry as well as with the assistance of government intelligence experts.
There have been some big developments in the QKD space since our previous report. The ITU-T standardization is near complete while both the US and UK governments have announced funding for large-scale quantum networks with QKD as a central component and the QuantumCTek IPO may be the beginning of the new public companies in this space.
This report contains ten-year forecasts of QKD for each of the major applications sections including national and civil government, the financial sector, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, infrastructure, mobile communications and possible consumer markets. There are also forecast broken out by end-user country and transportation type (satellite, fiber optic and free space). In addition, the report contains strategic profiles of the “A list” of QKD including ABB, Cambridge Quantum Computing, ID Quantique, KETS Quantum, MagiQ Technologies, Nokia, QuantumCTek QuantumXChange, Qubitekk, Quintessence Labs, SK Telecom and Toshiba.
From the Report
About Inside Quantum Technology
Inside Quantum technology is the first industry analyst firm to be entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector. In addition to publishing reports on critical business opportunities in the quantum technology sector, Inside Quantum Technology runs a popular daily newsfeed (Quantum Technology News) on business-related happenings in quantum technology.
This free newsfeed can be subscribed to at https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/quantum-news/
Inside Quantum Technology also organizes major conferences on quantum technology. Our next conference will be in the fall of 2020. More information on the conference at https://europe.iqtevent.com. You can also follow us on Twitter and on Linked-In.
For more details on the QKD report contact:
Lawrence Gasman
Telephone: 434 825 1311
lawrence@insidequantumtechnology.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65d53412-9b3e-4354-aec3-5c75c5820541
Inside Quantum Technology
Crozet, Virginia, UNITED STATES
Quantum Key Distribution: The Next Generation
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
iqt_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: