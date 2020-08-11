PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a leading provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry, today announced that President and COO Tim Conder will present at Canaccord Genuity’s 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT.



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.tiltholdings.com/ir-calendar . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing hardware, software, logistics, cultivation and production, TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, R&D and manufacturing; Blackbird, a software and operations solutions provider for wholesale and retail distributors; and cannabis operations CAC in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Contact Information:

Gary F. Santo, Jr., IRC

SVP, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Email: gsanto@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Weser

Trailblaze on behalf of TILT Holdings, Inc.

lisa@trailblaze.co

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.