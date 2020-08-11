SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will broadcast a GeForce Special Event, featuring an address by founder and CEO Jensen Huang, on Sept. 1, at 9 a.m. Pacific time.



During the event, Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics. Tune in at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/special-event/ .

News related to the event will be posted at nvidianews.nvidia.com and GeForce.com .

