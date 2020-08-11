VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“Allegiant” or the “Company”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is very pleased to announce that Gordon Bogden has joined the Advisory Board of Allegiant effective immediately.



Mr. Bogden is the Founder and Chairman of Black Loon Group, a private mining investment and financial advisory company. He began his professional career as an engineer and geophysicist moving on to CIBC World Markets as a mining investment banker, then to N.M. Rothschild Canada, Newcrest Capital Inc., and National Bank Financial, advising on over $20 billion of M&A and capital markets transactions. Gordon retired from investment banking in 2012 after the acquisition of Gryphon Partners, where he was a Co-Founder and Managing Partner, by Standard Chartered Bank. Gordon is a former director of several public mining companies including: Royal Gold, Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, International Royalty Corporation (acquired by Royal Gold, Inc.), Volta Resources Inc. (acquired by B2Gold Corp.), Orvana Minerals Corp., Canplats Resources Corp. (acquired by Goldcorp Inc. He is the current Chairman of the Board of the Canada Mining Innovation Council (“CMIC”). In 2013, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his work with Right To Play where he continues as a member of the Canadian Advisory Board.

Mr. Bogden holds a B.Sc. in Applied Science (Geology) from Queen's University, is a Professional Engineer (Ontario), and earned his professional certification as a Corporate Director (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors in Toronto in 2007.

“We are excited to have an individual of the caliber of Gordon join our Advisory Board with the intention of him joining our Board of Directors at our next AGM. I look forward to working very closely with Gordon and having him actively participating in the strategy and direction of Allegiant going forward,” commented Peter Gianulis, CEO of Allegiant.

The Board has granted Mr. Bogden 200,000 RSUs in accordance with the Company’s RSU plan that was approved by shareholders at the last AGM of the Company.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

Allegiant owns 100% of 10 highly-prospective gold projects in the United States, 7 of which are located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Three of Allegiant’s projects are farmed-out, providing for cost reductions and cash-flow. Allegiant’s flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis CEO

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

(604) 634-0970 or

1-888-818-1364

ir@allegiantgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.