BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the latest release of Progress® Test Studio® , the automated UI load and performance testing tool. With today’s release, Progress Test Studio provides advanced responsive web testing and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) features. It is also the first to offer exclusive test automation support for Microsoft Blazor components.



“Businesses today are more virtual than ever before,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tools, Progress. “In this environment, exceptional web and mobile experiences are critical. Teams need their UI test automation to be much more agile and efficient than traditional mobile testing solutions. This is where Test Studio responsive web testing makes a big difference.”

Responsive Web UI Testing

The competitive demands for high quality user experiences across web and mobile apps puts pressure on development teams to have a better solution for testing and ensuring the quality of the user interface (UI). A tester cannot control the screen resolution of their end users, leading to multiple complex test scenarios that need to be constantly managed as new devices are introduced. In addition, a slow or unresponsive mobile website results in poor SEO performance and significant penalties to a company’s overall ranking across devices. Many mobile testing environments are very large and complex and can require complicated configurations as well as technical expertise to be able to run effectively.

Test Studio automates the testing of web and mobile UI with responsive web testing. It erases redundancy because users are no longer required to switch between devices or need to manually adjust browser window sizes while testing different scenarios and form factors. It speeds up test suites by reducing the dependency on manual testing to cover all form factors. With Test Studio, users simply record tests, put them into a test list and run the tests from the predefined devices. Custom screen sizes can also be added.

In addition to previously available capabilities, Test Studio now can:

Easily cover responsive testing compatibility scenarios

Run web tests on Chrome and Edge within various pre-defined and custom resolutions

Test how an app is behaving when the browser is scaling down to a different resolution

Record and execute tests to verify your application's behavior under different form factors and browser window sizes

The new responsive testing features in Test Studio enable users to easily leverage existing skills and techniques learned when automating web tests with Test Studio.

Microsoft Blazor Test Automation

Progress continues to demonstrate its leadership in the .NET space by delivering test automation for Microsoft Blazor web applications and components. Any Blazor web application can be tested with Test Studio through its exclusive support for Blazor components. Available only for Test Studio, the translators for Blazor open the element and expose the specific and custom properties for actions automation and verification, without additional coding.

Optical Character Recognition

It is challenging to automate scenarios where complex visual elements are integrated within the conventional DOM-based element find logic, regardless of the tool or framework. The interaction is time-consuming, requires advanced automation and skills and can often lead to broken test scripts.

The new OCR features in Test Studio enable users to extract, validate and reuse content from images, logos, charts and other elements – ensuring tricky and cumbersome scenarios are covered during web test automation. With Test Studios users can:

Verify all or part of an image through visual comparison

Verify visual elements across all portions of the screen by not relying on x, y coordinate-based image testing

Extract text from a complex image containing both dynamic and static data

Extract text from an image and assign it to a variable including validating data against the data source and using the captured string to populate input fields

Test Studio provides multi-sense image and property-based element detection, a centralized object repository and an executive dashboard to monitor quality. Configurable remote execution can now adapt to any deployment environment and its intuitive codeless record and playback features provide easy and quick test creation with cross-browser support. It also enables easy conversion of web testing for load and performance.

At the forefront of web UI development and test automation, Test Studio delivers easy-to-use automated testing, regardless of level of QA or engineering expertise. The latest release of Test Studio is available today. For more information, click here or attend the R2 2020 Test Studio Release webinar, taking place August 26 at 11 a.m. ET. Register for the event here .

