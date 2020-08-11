TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART) is the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content. ARHT is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Reseller and Strategic Partnership Agreement with INNOVA - All Around the Brand. Innova is a Sao Paulo based marketing agency with over 30 years of success producing live marketing activations and events across Brazil.



With this newly formed relationship, ARHT continues to grow its footprint globally, now expanding its HoloPresence technology into the largest market in South America. INNOVA will begin to offer ARHT's premium online streaming solution known as the Virtual Global Stage™ to its expansive client base, which includes both domestic and international clients across Brazil.

"Our partnership with ARHT Media brings a new and exciting dimension to our online events. Virtual Global Stage™ is an excellent platform to help our clients reach their audience in a unique and engaging way during a time when it is difficult to meet in person," stated Donald A. Whyte, Managing Partner at INNOVA. "We look forward to helping our clients take their online events to a whole new level with this great technology."

INNOVA's diverse clients include major brands such as UNILEVER, Asus, VIVO, FMC, Volkswagen, Nissan, MOSAIC and Nestlé, among many other global and domestic clients. Their live events division is known for their creativity and innovation, making INNOVA the ideal partner to introduce the Virtual Global Stage™ to Brazil and beyond.

ARHT's Virtual Global Stage™ is powered by the ARHT Engine broadcast software, making it possible to beam in multiple presenters from different locations in lifelike proportions onto a custom-designed virtual stage environment to interact with each other in real-time. This enhanced online experience reduces fatigue and increases engagement for viewers while elevating the client’s brand with superior production values.

"INNOVA - All Around the Brand has a 30+ year history of technical innovation in the world of marketing in Brazil, and I am thrilled they are embracing our Virtual Global Stage™ as the enhanced way to deliver memorable and compelling messaging online," stated ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly, "With such a strong roster of international and domestic clients we could not have a better partner in the biggest economy in South America."

