AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com (“SCV”), Inc. and Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR) (“the Company”), a sustainable waste and recycle management services company, today announced that Company President and CEO, Lloyd Spencer, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/8-11-2020-smallcapvoice-interview-with-deep-green-waste-dgwr/

Spencer called in to SmallCapvoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model and markets served by his Company. In addition, Spencer provided his personal comments on the recent news and upcoming events for the Company. DGWR recently announced its completion of the process to become fully reporting and updated their followers on their future plans of prioritizing acquisitions in the waste and recycling management arena that will help the Company deliver innovative waste and recycle management services to customers in commercial and construction industries.

In the interview, Spencer provided details on how the Company is re-launching its business and plans to execute on several fronts including expansion of its services, acquiring profitable waste and recycling services companies, offer innovative recycling services, establish new partnerships and to attract investment funds who will actively work with the Company to achieve these goals.

"The Company has successfully achieved its first milestone of becoming a fully reporting SEC Issuer," said Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling. "We look forward to working in close cooperation with a key investor, completing our first acquisition in the waste and recycling management arena, and delivering innovative waste and recycle management services for our customers. These are exciting times for our company and its shareholders. We look forward to continue these interviews to keep our followers in the know about all of our future moves.”

ABOUT DEEP GREEN WASTE & RECYCLING, INC.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. is reestablishing itself as an innovative waste and recycling company which provides sustainable waste and recycle management services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste. For more information, visit: https://deepgreenwaste.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at;

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For information, please contact:

Lloyd Spencer, President

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

13110 NE 177th Place, #293

Woodinville, WA 98072

Phone : (833) 304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN

Email: investor@deepgreenwaste.com

For SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com