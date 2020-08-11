SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) has expanded the number of participants visible during a COLLABORATE® Space meeting to 49. The 7x7 gallery view enables greater engagement between the host and participants in large meetings. Other new features have been added to enrich the experience.

Users can now easily reach out to colleagues, business partners, or customers outside of their enterprise group who are also using COLLABORATE Space by inviting them to share their Space contact information. Pro and Enterprise-level users can enjoy meetings with up to 100 participants and will be increased to 300 participants soon.

Also added, meeting organizers can receive an email summary with the list of participants who joined any meeting, classroom, or webinar, allowing organizers to easily generate attendance reports.

The COLLABORATE Space Classroom option now supports up to 150 participants and can be expanded through additional licensing options in increments of 100. Classroom is available as an option with all three COLLABORATE Space models – Basic, Pro, and Enterprise.

Additionally, COLLABORATE Space is now offered as an optional self-purchase model thru the collaboratespace.net web portal. Purchases, renewals, and updates can be made from the web portal and are immediately accessible.

ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space is a powerful collaboration application with a full suite of audio, video, and meeting tools in a persistent space.

Learn more about COLLABORATE Space cloud-based video collaboration app here.

For high-res image, please click here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

© Copyright 2020, ClearOne, Inc. All rights reserved. ClearOne©, the ClearOne logo, and the names and marks associated with ClearOne's products are trademarks and/or service marks of ClearOne, Inc. and are registered and/or common-law marks in the United States and various other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

###

Attachment

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 +1 212 481 3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com